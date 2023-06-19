© 2023 WNCW
Studio B

Joe Pug in Studio B Friday at 11 am

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT
Joe Pug performs on Mountain Stage.
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage
Joe Pug performs on Mountain Stage.

We fell in love with the debut EP “Nation of Heat” from Joe Pug back in 2008, with songs like “I Do My Father’s Drugs” that reminded us a lot of the brilliant songwriting and honest delivery of Bob Dylan. He’s released a string of other interesting albums since then, and this year he revisited his debut EP with additional bandmates in a refreshing reissue: one of the most well-done reworkings we’ve heard. Get to know him when he joins Joe Greene in Studio B on Friday! Joe (Pug, not Greene) plays the Grey Eagle in Asheville Friday night, and The Evening Muse in Charlotte on Saturday.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
