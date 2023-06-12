© 2023 WNCW
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Wednesday 6/13 just past 3pm: Life Like Water

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT

Contemporary folk and traditional styles from around the world are blended together by this Asheville group, who return to Studio B with news of their upcoming new album. Singer/guitarist David Matters says he initially started the group as a way for him to process his turbulent past and navigate an uncertain future, but it has since evolved into a communal effort to celebrate the human experience. Megan Drollinger (violin/vocals), Charles Furtado (percussion), and Cornell Sanderson (Irish flute & whistles) also create Life Like Water. Upcoming shows include Rare Bird Farms outside Hot Springs on Saturday the 10th, Sierra Nevada Brewery in Mill Springs the 17th, and Bearwaters Brewing in Waynesville on July 4th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
