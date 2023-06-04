Live Thursday the 8th at 11am: The Moon & You

Asheville is blessed with so many local acts, and one of the sweetest, most unique duos is the married couple of Melissa Hyman who plays cello, and Ryan Furstenberg who plays guitar and banjo. They’ve been making music together since 2011, sometimes just the two of them, often with assorted others. Upcoming shows include the Purple Onion in Saluda on the 29th, and AVL Fest in August. “Their harmonies soar or zoom; natural and instinctive. Melodies like swooping birds or airplane glides and sometimes like carnival rides. Their lyrics like organically grown vegetables in the backyard, the roots of their varied rhythms played with no false hopes or pretenses. You’ll hear waltzes, two-steps, campfire strumming guitars, fingerpicking folk style, and you might envision ballerinas, tap and freestyle dancers. Ahhh, it’s just what you need.” —Peggy Ratusz, WNC Woman.