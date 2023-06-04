© 2023 WNCW
Studio B

Live Friday the 9th at 3pm: Sol Driven Train

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT

If there’s one band that has best defined the joyful, eclectic, memorable aura of Charleston, SC over the years, it’s this fun 5-piece band. Afro-Caribbean rhythms, New Orleans brass blasts, folk/Americana wisdom, plus a few surprises. It’s been too long since we’ve had them by! They’ll be in Tryon Friday evening for the kickoff of the Summer Tracks series, the Get Off the Grid Fest in Spartanburg in August, then their own Sol Slam Mountain Jam in Erwin, TN: a three-day rafting and camping music festival that takes place on the banks of the Nolichucky River.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
