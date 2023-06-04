Live Friday the 9th at 3pm: Sol Driven Train

If there’s one band that has best defined the joyful, eclectic, memorable aura of Charleston, SC over the years, it’s this fun 5-piece band. Afro-Caribbean rhythms, New Orleans brass blasts, folk/Americana wisdom, plus a few surprises. It’s been too long since we’ve had them by! They’ll be in Tryon Friday evening for the kickoff of the Summer Tracks series, the Get Off the Grid Fest in Spartanburg in August, then their own Sol Slam Mountain Jam in Erwin, TN: a three-day rafting and camping music festival that takes place on the banks of the Nolichucky River.