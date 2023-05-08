© 2023 WNCW
Studio B

Live on Friday at 1pm: Eilen Jewell

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 8, 2023
Eilen Jewell.jpg

In the span of just a couple of months rather recently, Eilen experienced the breakup of her marriage, her band (her husband had been her drummer and manager), and seemingly her entire music career. She retreated to a cabin in the Idaho mountains for some serious meditating and songwriting. “When I’m going through something big, I just instinctively start writing,” says Jewell, who began documenting her journey through lyrics and melodies. “I didn’t think I’d get to make another record, but I needed to write anyway just for the catharsis of it.” Fortunately, she did indeed get to record again, and the result is a forthcoming album called “Get Behind the Wheel”. She plays The Grey Eagle in Asheville on Friday, and the Albino Skunk Music Festival outside Greer on Saturday.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
