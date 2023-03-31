Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: David Childers & the Serpents

Painter, Poet, Lawyer, and the best singer/songwriter/rocker in Mount Holly, North Carolina. David Childers has been part of the heart and soul of WNCW since the late ‘90s. We are always happy to welcome him and his band back to Studio B, especially when he’s got a new collection of songs like he does with “Melancholy Angel”, a dozen new originals plus a surprise Prince cover. David plays Cramerton (between Gastonia and Charlotte) on Friday the 7th, release day for “Melancholy Angel”! Plus shows later in April in Charlotte, Black Mountain, and Boone.