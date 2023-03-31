© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Wednesday at 11am: David Childers & the Serpents

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
David & Robert Childers (photo by Martin Anderson).jpg

Painter, Poet, Lawyer, and the best singer/songwriter/rocker in Mount Holly, North Carolina. David Childers has been part of the heart and soul of WNCW since the late ‘90s. We are always happy to welcome him and his band back to Studio B, especially when he’s got a new collection of songs like he does with “Melancholy Angel”, a dozen new originals plus a surprise Prince cover. David plays Cramerton (between Gastonia and Charlotte) on Friday the 7th, release day for “Melancholy Angel”! Plus shows later in April in Charlotte, Black Mountain, and Boone.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson