Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Get Right Band

Look out! The psychedelic indie-rock power trio from Asheville returns to Studio B! Singer and songwriter Silas Durocher says their new album iTopia “explores issues of technology and social media and their impacts on our lives, personalities, and relationships. It follows a character "falling down the rabbit hole," starting with techno-utopianism and finding an online tribe, to a growing obsession and addiction, to the darker side of the internet and social media including conspiracy theories, trolling, and a diminishing sense of self. Eventually the character reaches a turning point--a moment of clarity--and starts "climbing out of the hole," trying to find out what's true and what isn't, seeing how he's being used by the attention economy, fighting against anti-intellectualism, and finally a shaky attempt at optimism.” Their official album release show for it is at The Salvage Station in Asheville on Friday the 7th. They then play The Radio Room in Greenville on the 8th, The Purple Onion in Saluda on Thursday the 13th, and 184 King Street in Brevard on Friday the 14th.