Live in Studio B, Wednesday March 29th at 3pm: Rachel Baiman
The harsh pitfalls of capitalism, the struggles of bipolar disorder and other mental illness hardships among those without viable health insurance… and a deep love for John Hartford and his old cabin. These are some of the topics on her new album Common Nation of Sorrow, and that you can expect to be covered in our conversation with her on Wednesday afternoon. She plays the Radio Room in Greenville on Wednesday at 7, and returns to Charlotte on April 7th.