Live in Studio B, Wednesday March 29th at 3pm: Rachel Baiman

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published March 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT
Rachel Baiman.jpg

The harsh pitfalls of capitalism, the struggles of bipolar disorder and other mental illness hardships among those without viable health insurance… and a deep love for John Hartford and his old cabin. These are some of the topics on her new album Common Nation of Sorrow, and that you can expect to be covered in our conversation with her on Wednesday afternoon. She plays the Radio Room in Greenville on Wednesday at 7, and returns to Charlotte on April 7th.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
