Live Friday the 17th at 11am: Emily Scott Robinson w/ Violet Bell & Alisa Amador

We’re excited about this round-robin-style live session on Friday morning. NC native Emily Scott Robinson returns to Studio B, this time with the duo Violet Bell (Lizzy Ross & Omar Ruiz-Lopez), and Alisa Amador. Amador won NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Contest last year! This combo’s latest project was thematically crafted as a song cycle for the Witches in Shakespeare's classic tragedy Macbeth. "We envisioned a version of the show where we gave the Witches a powerful voice, and in doing so, belied the history of violence against women and their magic," Robinson said. "In making this record, Lizzy (Bell), Alisa (Amador), Brandy (Zdan) and I held in our hearts the intention to heal the lineage of women who came before us and declare that our power and magic cannot be controlled or snuffed out by a violent patriarchy of fearful men." They play The Grey Eagle on Thursday, and The Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Friday.