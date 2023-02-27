Live in Studio B, Friday March 3rd at Noon: Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz

These two accomplished bluegrass songwriters released Lost Voices a few months ago, which is mostly comprised of original narratives retracing stories that stem from various aspects of American history, be it origination in the Great Plains or the Appalachian Mountains. Influenced and inspired by Tony Rice, Norman Blake, John Hartford, and Gordon Lightfoot, they sound more like traditional tunes than impeccable originals. Fun fact: Jutz was raised in the Black Forests of Germany, but is currently working on a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University, writing his thesis on Grammy-winner Norman Blake. He is also featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit, slated to run 2022-2023. As for his fellow historian friend and a cofounder of the band Blue Highway, Jutz says “I’m such an admirer of Tim’s writing, singing, and playing. Making a duo record with Tim was a logical step and a dream come true for me.” The two play the Down Home in Johnson City on Thursday, and the Folkmoot Center in Waynesville on Friday evening.