© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Friday March 3rd at Noon: Tim Stafford & Thomm Jutz

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST
Thom Jutz and Tim Stafford.jpg

These two accomplished bluegrass songwriters released Lost Voices a few months ago, which is mostly comprised of original narratives retracing stories that stem from various aspects of American history, be it origination in the Great Plains or the Appalachian Mountains. Influenced and inspired by Tony Rice, Norman Blake, John Hartford, and Gordon Lightfoot, they sound more like traditional tunes than impeccable originals. Fun fact: Jutz was raised in the Black Forests of Germany, but is currently working on a master’s degree in Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University, writing his thesis on Grammy-winner Norman Blake. He is also featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit, slated to run 2022-2023. As for his fellow historian friend and a cofounder of the band Blue Highway, Jutz says “I’m such an admirer of Tim’s writing, singing, and playing. Making a duo record with Tim was a logical step and a dream come true for me.” The two play the Down Home in Johnson City on Thursday, and the Folkmoot Center in Waynesville on Friday evening.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson