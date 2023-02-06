Live in Studio B, Thursday: Kathleen Edwards

After a string of four great albums and a seemingly never-ending tour life built around them, Kathleen Edwards called it quits in 2014, and settled in a town outside Ottawa to open and run a coffee shop (called “Quitters”.) There were some six or so years of us thinking we wouldn’t hear any new music from her again, but then we were elated to see her return with the album “Total Freedom” in 2020. “There’s a pressure sometimes to keep that ball rolling, and that’s what was so freeing about stopping altogether”, she’s said. “I have this whole other experience now that grounded me and helped me rebuild my relationship with myself, and writing music. I’m entirely in control and deciding what my course of action is.” Now we get to both hear and see her, as she’s coming through the southeast for The Grey Eagle in Asheville on the 9th, The Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on the 10th, and The Evening Muse in Charlotte on the 11th. And, we get to hear and see her in Studio B, too! Finally!