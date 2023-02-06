© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Attention! If you are having difficulty streaming us, and you are accessing via a bookmarked link, please use the player at the top of this page or click here.
Studio B

Live in Studio B, Thursday: Kathleen Edwards

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST
Kathleen Edwards

After a string of four great albums and a seemingly never-ending tour life built around them, Kathleen Edwards called it quits in 2014, and settled in a town outside Ottawa to open and run a coffee shop (called “Quitters”.) There were some six or so years of us thinking we wouldn’t hear any new music from her again, but then we were elated to see her return with the album “Total Freedom” in 2020. “There’s a pressure sometimes to keep that ball rolling, and that’s what was so freeing about stopping altogether”, she’s said. “I have this whole other experience now that grounded me and helped me rebuild my relationship with myself, and writing music. I’m entirely in control and deciding what my course of action is.” Now we get to both hear and see her, as she’s coming through the southeast for The Grey Eagle in Asheville on the 9th, The Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on the 10th, and The Evening Muse in Charlotte on the 11th. And, we get to hear and see her in Studio B, too! Finally!

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson