Studio B

Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Montvales

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST
montvales.jpg

Sally Buice and Molly Rochelson of The Montvales hail from Knoxville, and blend a wide variety of genres and influences with their banjo, guitar, and harmonies. “With warm harmonies that evoke the Indigo Girls, the pair give their vocals a twang that invokes a punk rock sharpness...perhaps illustrating the tension between our culture viewing youth as a carefree time, while sweeping those cares under the rug” (Rachel Cholst, www.theboot.com). They play Knoxville on Wednesday and Brevard on Thursday.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
