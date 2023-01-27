Live in Studio B, Thursday at 11am: The Montvales

Sally Buice and Molly Rochelson of The Montvales hail from Knoxville, and blend a wide variety of genres and influences with their banjo, guitar, and harmonies. “With warm harmonies that evoke the Indigo Girls, the pair give their vocals a twang that invokes a punk rock sharpness...perhaps illustrating the tension between our culture viewing youth as a carefree time, while sweeping those cares under the rug” (Rachel Cholst, www.theboot.com). They play Knoxville on Wednesday and Brevard on Thursday.

