© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live Friday the 2nd at 3pm: Julia Sanders

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 29, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
Julia Sanders.jpg

Asheville singer/songwriter Julia Sanders has a wonderful new collection of songs, largely inspired by her new experience of motherhood. John James Tourville (The Deslondes), another Asheville music figure, features prominently on it with production, recording, and nearly a dozen or so instruments. Other locals include Megan Drollinger (Life Like Water), Lyndsay Pruett (Jon Stickley Trio), Erika Lewis (Tuba Skinny), and Melissa Hyman (The Moon & You). We can’t wait to welcome Julia to Studio B, with whomever she brings with her! She has an album release show at The Grey Eagle on Monday December 5th.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson