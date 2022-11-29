Live Friday the 2nd at 3pm: Julia Sanders

Asheville singer/songwriter Julia Sanders has a wonderful new collection of songs, largely inspired by her new experience of motherhood. John James Tourville (The Deslondes), another Asheville music figure, features prominently on it with production, recording, and nearly a dozen or so instruments. Other locals include Megan Drollinger (Life Like Water), Lyndsay Pruett (Jon Stickley Trio), Erika Lewis (Tuba Skinny), and Melissa Hyman (The Moon & You). We can’t wait to welcome Julia to Studio B, with whomever she brings with her! She has an album release show at The Grey Eagle on Monday December 5th.