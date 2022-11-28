Live today at 3pm in Studio B: Jim Lauderdale

One of our favorites, Mr. Americana, Jim Lauderdale, returns to the area and Studio B! Hot off the heels of his terrific album “Game Changer”, he’ll be Travis Book’s guest for Travis’ regular live series at 185 King Street in Brevard on Tuesday the 29th, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday the 30th. Then on Friday the 2nd, Jim plays the Evening Muse in Charlotte, and on Sunday the 4th he’ll be at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville.
