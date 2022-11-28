© 2022 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live today at 3pm in Studio B: Jim Lauderdale

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST
Jim Lauderdale in B.jpg

One of our favorites, Mr. Americana, Jim Lauderdale, returns to the area and Studio B! Hot off the heels of his terrific album “Game Changer”, he’ll be Travis Book’s guest for Travis’ regular live series at 185 King Street in Brevard on Tuesday the 29th, and the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Wednesday the 30th. Then on Friday the 2nd, Jim plays the Evening Muse in Charlotte, and on Sunday the 4th he’ll be at Barley’s Taproom in Knoxville.

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson