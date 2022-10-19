© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Thursday morning just past 11am: Hayes Carll & Brent Cobb!

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published October 19, 2022
Brent-Cobb-Hayes-Carll.jpg

Two of our favorite contemporary Americana singer/songwriters are on tour together! They play The Grey Eagle Wednesday evening, The Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte on Thursday, and the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on Friday. Brent Cobb shares that “Hayes is everything a true artist/songwriter ought to be in my book. Somehow I’ve had the privilege of playing shows with him here and there over the years but I’ve always hoped we’d be able to do something a little longer lasting. We’re gettin’ together to give ourselves as well as the crowds something that I believe we’ll all talk about for a while.” As for Hayes’ thoughts: “Every time I listen to Brent I'm reminded that there's still some groove, soul, and sanity in this world. His songs hit their mark with a laid back confidence and invite us to celebrate the good and shake hands after we work through the hard. He's an extraordinary everyman, and that’s the kind of friend I like gettin' together with.”

Martin Anderson
