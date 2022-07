Campsite jams, old-time festivals, college-level music education… Get to know Aila Wildman (winner at the Galax Old Fiddlers convention), Eli Wildman (multiple winner in mandolin at Mount Airy and Galax), and Victor Furtado (multiple Galax winner, plus winner of the 2019 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo.) We’ll kick Friday into high gear with this dynamic trio from Floyd, VA before they hit 185 King Street in Brevard at 8pm!