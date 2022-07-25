Live in Studio B, Friday at 1pm: Dawn Landes

Dawn Landes has collaborated with artists ranging from Josh Ritter (her former husband) and Creighton Irons (her current husband), to Sufjan Stevens and Feist, to the Boston Pops and NYC Ballet. She’s released both full-length and EP albums, including our introduction to her, 2010’s Sweetheart Rodeo. The subjects in her songs include Atlantic rower Tori Murden McClure, her young daughter (in 2019’s My Tiny Twilight), and assorted French characters in 2012’s Mal Habille. She and her band play New Belgium Brewery in Asheville on Friday at 5:30.