Live Monday the 20th at 11am: Erika Lewis

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
She may be known to most for her time spent touring and busking with beloved New Orleans jazz band Tuba Skinny, but prolific songwriter and singer Erika Lewis (who lives in Asheville) has been churning out American originals all her own for the past several years. From classic country to cosmic Americana to dreamy indie folk, Lewis continues to dip her toes more deeply into an ever-expanding pool of roots music styles. These styles are showcased well in her album A Walk Around the Sun, which we at WNCW have enjoyed playing this Spring. She celebrates a vinyl release of the album on Wednesday at The Double Crown in Asheville.

