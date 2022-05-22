© 2022 WNCW
Studio B

Live in Studio B Monday the 23rd at 1pm: Michelle Malone

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
Michelle Malone .jpg

This Georgia singer/songwriter/rocker is back in our area with a show on Sunday at Isis Music Hall in West Asheville, and Michelle returns to Studio B on Monday to talk about her new album 1977. “1977 is the year I started playing guitar: the year I started becoming ME”, the Atlanta native states. So she reached back to Laurel Canyon influences like Neil Young and Linda Ronstadt for the touchstone of this one. Fun facts: Michelle has been in a Georgia tourism TV commercial with Elton John, sang backup in the Drivin’ N Cryin’ anthem “Straight To Hell”, and has started a scholarship program for girls.

Studio B Michelle Malone
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
