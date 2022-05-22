Live in Studio B Monday the 23rd at 1pm: Michelle Malone

This Georgia singer/songwriter/rocker is back in our area with a show on Sunday at Isis Music Hall in West Asheville, and Michelle returns to Studio B on Monday to talk about her new album 1977. “1977 is the year I started playing guitar: the year I started becoming ME”, the Atlanta native states. So she reached back to Laurel Canyon influences like Neil Young and Linda Ronstadt for the touchstone of this one. Fun facts: Michelle has been in a Georgia tourism TV commercial with Elton John, sang backup in the Drivin’ N Cryin’ anthem “Straight To Hell”, and has started a scholarship program for girls.