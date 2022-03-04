Live Monday the 7th just past 1pm: Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

If we at WNCW had to distill the number of artists who best represent our many favorite genres and talents down to just a small handful, Tim O’Brien would most certainly be on that short-list. His mastery of bluegrass, old-time, Irish, folk, country…his proficiency on mandolin, fiddle, guitar, bouzouki… Then there’s his voice, and his songwriting: both mature from a few decades now of countless recordings and gigs in Nashville, Boulder, and beyond; but still showing a hint of his West Virginia mountain roots. Speaking of voice, his wife Jan Fabricius adds wonderful harmonies to his work, and the pair will be showcasing their beautiful collaborations in Brevard (for Tuesday Casual Collaborations with Travis Book) and Asheville on Wednesday (Travis’ Happy Hour series.)