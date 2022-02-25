Studio B
Studio B is where the live music magic happens. Under the supervision of WNCW's own golden-eared audio engineer, Sean Rubin, Studio B is the station's state-of-the-art recording facility that hosts regional, national and international artists. WNCW broadcasts performances and interviews live on the air and records the sessions for future use. Some of the finest tracks captured in Studio B find their way to WNCW's self-produced Crowd Around the Mic CDs, which are offered as pledge incentives during fund drives.You can watch segments from live Studio B sessions at our You Tube channel. Check out www.youtube.com/wncwstudiob for performances by Samantha Fish, Jason Isbell, Del McCoury, Railroad Earth and more! Click here to watch the videos.
Thursday at 3pm: Miss Tes
Jazz, blues, country, rock… Miss Tess defies any one category, and the various influences absorbed while living in Baltimore, Boston, Brooklyn, and now Nashville – not to mention countless gigs on the road – are easy to hear in her delivery. This marks her fifth visit for a live session, but it’s been almost five years, so we’re looking forward to hearing what she and her band are up to lately. They play 185 King Street in Brevard Thursday night.