Live Thursday the 9th at 2pm: Darren Nicholson Band

You know him as the mandolinist in one of bluegrass’ best bands, Balsam Range. But he’s also been busy with his own band, and a new EP “Man On a Mission” that ventures into country, rock & Americana. Bandmates include Jeff Collins on keys, Jeremy Medkiff on bass and electric guitar, Tony Creasman on drums, and Darren plays electric mandolin. They’re one of the acts at our “Holidaze For Habitat” evening of music for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity, Friday the 10th at the Orange Peel in Asheville! Tickets available here: https://theorangepeel.net/