© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Live Thursday the 9th at 2pm: Darren Nicholson Band

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published December 5, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST
Darren Nicholson.jpg

You know him as the mandolinist in one of bluegrass’ best bands, Balsam Range. But he’s also been busy with his own band, and a new EP “Man On a Mission” that ventures into country, rock & Americana. Bandmates include Jeff Collins on keys, Jeremy Medkiff on bass and electric guitar, Tony Creasman on drums, and Darren plays electric mandolin. They’re one of the acts at our “Holidaze For Habitat” evening of music for Asheville Area Habitat For Humanity, Friday the 10th at the Orange Peel in Asheville! Tickets available here: https://theorangepeel.net/

Studio B
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson