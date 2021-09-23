Monday 10/4 at 10:30 am in Studio B: I See Hawks in L.A.

“Raised By Hippies”… “I Fell in Love With the Grateful Dead”… “Humboldt”… You’ve probably heard these songs from this Southern California band on our airwaves; they’ve become ‘NCW classics. Their latest album is another great collection of Cosmic Americana stories, once again invoking classic Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers, and it’s a rare opportunity to see the Hawks in Carolina! They’ll be at the Albino Skunk Festival on Friday, an outdoor house concert in Charlotte on Saturday, and another outdoor show in Black Mountain on Sunday (details on their website https://www.iseehawks.com/.) We’re pleased to welcome them back on Monday morning before they take flight back home.