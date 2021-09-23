© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Studio B

Monday 10/4 at 10:30 am in Studio B: I See Hawks in L.A.

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published September 23, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT
ISeeHawksInLA (1).jpg
antiMusic.com news photo
/

“Raised By Hippies”… “I Fell in Love With the Grateful Dead”… “Humboldt”… You’ve probably heard these songs from this Southern California band on our airwaves; they’ve become ‘NCW classics. Their latest album is another great collection of Cosmic Americana stories, once again invoking classic Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers, and it’s a rare opportunity to see the Hawks in Carolina! They’ll be at the Albino Skunk Festival on Friday, an outdoor house concert in Charlotte on Saturday, and another outdoor show in Black Mountain on Sunday (details on their website https://www.iseehawks.com/.) We’re pleased to welcome them back on Monday morning before they take flight back home.

Tags

Studio BLive MusicStudio B LiveStudio B SessionsStudio
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson