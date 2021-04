WNCW's Spring Pledge Drive will be March 3-10, 2012.

If you want to volunteer during the upcoming Spring Pledge Drive, please check the schedule, pictured to the left, and contact Scotty Robertson at scotty@wncw.org . (Click on the pictured schedule and it will expand to a larger view.)

**Volunteers should be comfortable answering phones and typing information into a computerized form. Please show up 15 minutes before your scheduled time.**