© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Violin’s Architect of Joyous Sound: Emanuel Wynter

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published May 4, 2026 at 9:01 AM EDT
Emanuel Wynter performing at Milltown Get Down Festival, Elkin, NC October 2025
Daniel Coston
Emanuel Wynter performing at Milltown Get Down Festival, Elkin, NC October 2025

The Charlotte artist leads on an unlikely but versatile instrument in a rock and soul style with double stops, vintage amps and a lot of love 

Enjoy this episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts
Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
See stories by Joe Kendrick