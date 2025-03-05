© 2025 WNCW
Brandy Clark's Award Winning Comedy Musical Comes To Greenville, SC

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published March 5, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST
Brandy Clark

WNCW's Joe Kendrick spoke with Americana and Country music star Brandy Clark by phone ahead of the Broadway musical Shucked coming to the Peace Center

Perennial favorite Brandy Clark's music is coming to the region in the form of the musical comedy Shucked at the Peace Center in Greenville SC. Brandy co-wrote the music for the play, and she talks about its origins going back more than ten years, how she is writing music for future musicals, and her thoughts on the current state of Americana music.
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
