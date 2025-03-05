Brandy Clark's Award Winning Comedy Musical Comes To Greenville, SC
WNCW's Joe Kendrick spoke with Americana and Country music star Brandy Clark by phone ahead of the Broadway musical Shucked coming to the Peace Center
Perennial favorite Brandy Clark's music is coming to the region in the form of the musical comedy Shucked at the Peace Center in Greenville SC. Brandy co-wrote the music for the play, and she talks about its origins going back more than ten years, how she is writing music for future musicals, and her thoughts on the current state of Americana music.