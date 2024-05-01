© 2024 WNCW
From Beethoven to Emily Dickinson and Earl Scruggs: The Musical Archaeology of Tony Trischka

WNCW | By Joe Kendrick
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT
Tony Trischka and his band with Jerry Douglas at the Remembering Earl concert 01-13-24
Joe Kendrick
Tony Trischka and his band with Jerry Douglas at Remembering Earl concert 01-13-24

Hear this episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts

Tony Trischka, who has prospered in his now nearly 60 year career by making music for fans of the roots music avant-garde as well as the Scruggs-style three finger roll. An in-depth conversation with Tony from a recent appearance at the The Earl Scruggs Center, including music from his forthcoming album Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs.

Available at the link above as well as podcast platforms everywhere.
Southern Songs and Stories
Joe Kendrick
Joe Kendrick grew up far off in the woods in rural Stanfield, NC, where he acquired his first Sony Walkman, listened to both AM and FM radio from Charlotte, went to Nascar races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, attended a small Baptist church, read Rolling Stone, subscribed to cassette clubs, and played one very forgettable season of high school football. From there, Joe studied Journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was able to fulfill his dream of being a disc jockey at WXYC. He volunteered at WNCW soon after graduation.
