From Beethoven to Emily Dickinson and Earl Scruggs: The Musical Archaeology of Tony Trischka

Tony Trischka, who has prospered in his now nearly 60 year career by making music for fans of the roots music avant-garde as well as the Scruggs-style three finger roll. An in-depth conversation with Tony from a recent appearance at the The Earl Scruggs Center, including music from his forthcoming album Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs.

Available at the link above as well as podcast platforms everywhere.