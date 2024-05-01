From Beethoven to Emily Dickinson and Earl Scruggs: The Musical Archaeology of Tony Trischka
Hear this episode on our page here and wherever you follow podcasts
Tony Trischka, who has prospered in his now nearly 60 year career by making music for fans of the roots music avant-garde as well as the Scruggs-style three finger roll. An in-depth conversation with Tony from a recent appearance at the The Earl Scruggs Center, including music from his forthcoming album Earl Jam: A Tribute To Earl Scruggs.
Available at the link above as well as podcast platforms everywhere.