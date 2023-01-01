Thursday mornings at 7:19

Each week on WNCW, Screen Scene offers reviews, commentary, and perspectives on the world of film, television, and visual streaming content. Hosted by father and son, Noel & Thomas Manning, these two are award-winning filmmakers, film critics, and entertainment journalists.

Holding voting memberships with national organizations like the Critics Choice Association, the Southeastern Film Critics Association, and the North Carolina Film Critics Association, Noel and Thomas have interviewed dozens of world-renowned artists and entertainers within the industry, who have earned Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys.

The Mannings also co-host the weekly TV show “Meet Me at the Movies” on Cleveland Community College’s C19 TV.

Tune into Screen Scene each Thursday morning, and check out show archives here.