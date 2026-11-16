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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Pokey LaFarge – Rent Money

By Alex Nudd
Published November 16, 2026 at 8:09 AM EST

We like what the Folk Alley folks -- whose radio show we air Tuesday nights/Wednesday mornings at Midnight -- have to say about it: “If you’re still grooving to the dusty, Bacardi-scented party that started with 2021’s ‘In the Blossom of Their Shade’ and continued on past dusk via ‘Rhumba Country’ three years later, don’t stop: Pokey LaFarge is back with a new record, the mood’s still loose, and his lyrics are as wry and winking as ever. But something deeper is burbling under the surface of ‘Rent Money,’ 11 unadorned tracks that mark LaFarge’s first full-length release on his own label, Boxer Boy Records. …As LaFarge acknowledges in press materials, these songs serve as a rumination on a country with a growing wealth gap and a restive population, one where pressed vinyl seems essential even when the price of everything keeps going up.”

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd