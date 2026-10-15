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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Ray Wylie Hubbard – Reel 2 Reel 4 Real

By Alex Nudd
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT

The man who warned us about how nasty that Snake Farm sounds (and pretty much is) is close to turning 80! And he says this new album of his, -- his 20th – might be the best one of his that he’s heard. He’s got his road band of drummer Kyle Schneider, bassist John Michael Schoepf, and his guitar-slinging son Lucas as the studio band, with assists from Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly on fiddle and mandolin, Bukka Allen on organ, and guitarist Tobin Dale.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clear Channel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio, and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past. It is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW's Music Mix Mondays </i>from 3 to 6 pm, Thursdays from 9pm to midnight, and <i>Peak of the Week</i> Thursdays from 8 to 9 pm, and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd