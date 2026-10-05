THursday at 8pm: Billy Strings – So Much For Goodbyes

Join Alex as he digs into the fifth studio album by Billy Strings, released through Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the album was recorded in Nashville with his longtime band and a group of guests including Alison Krauss, Del McCoury, Bryan Sutton, Paul Franklin, and Mickey Raphael. The 16-song album was written during a period of grief following the death of Strings' mother, Debra Apostol, in 2025. Billy uses his love for Bluegrass music as the starting point for dealing with loss, memory, family, life on the road, and mortality.