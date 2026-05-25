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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8 pm: Various Artists: Old No. 1 Revisited

By Alex Nudd
Published May 25, 2026 at 9:49 AM EDT

Guy Clark's landmark album, Old No. 1, introduced the Texas songwriter to listeners in 1975. While not a commercial success by any stretch, the album was highly praised by the press. "L.A. Freeway," "Desperados Waiting for a Train," "Rita Ballou," "Texas 1947," "Let Him Roll," and "That Old Time Feeling" soon became instant classics. Now, 50 years later, Guy Clark LLC's Truly Handmade Records releases this tribute, a track-by-track homage featuring some of country and Americana's finest. Check out these covers by Margo Price, Jade Bird, Sarah Jarosz, Erin Rae, Brennen Leigh, Logan Ledger, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Andrew Combs with Rodney Crowell, Kelsey Waldon, and Caroline Randall Williams.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd