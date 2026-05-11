© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8 pm: Tedeschi Trucks Band – Future Soul

By Alex Nudd
Published May 11, 2026 at 8:26 AM EDT

The GRAMMY Award-winning 12-member band led by the dynamic wife and husband duo of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks has released their sixth studio album, with 11 great new tracks. “I feel like this is the most unique record we’ve done,” says Trucks of Future Soul. “It’s my favorite collection of songs that we’ve ever put on a record. From song to song, there’s just not a weak spot. With Future Soul, we wanted to shake things up.” Recorded at their own Swamp Raga Recording (Jacksonville, FL) as well as Phantom Studios (Gallatin, TN), it marks the follow-up to TTB’s 2022 conceptual quadruple studio album, I Am The Moon, and their 2025 live release, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (LIVE AT LOCKN’).

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd