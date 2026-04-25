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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Iron & Wine – Hen’s Teeth

By Alex Nudd
Published April 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

Hen’s Teeth arrives fully formed but sits as a sibling record, of sorts, to 2024’s acclaimed and Grammy-nominated Light Verse. Its seeds were sewn during multiple sessions over the last few years in the foothills of Los Angeles, with studio owner/engineer Dave Way (Fiona Apple, Jakob Dylan, Sheryl Crow) at the helm. The record features many familiar names from the Iron & Wine universe - David Garza, Sebastian Steinberg, Tyler Chester, Griffin Goldsmith, Beth Goodfellow, Kyle Crane, and Paul Cartwright – lending their talents to a collec collection of songs that, while complementary in nature, had their own distinct feel. Some early listeners draw comparisons to Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
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