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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Peak of the Week: Boy Golden – Best of Our Possible Lives

By Alex Nudd
Published April 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM EDT

Buoyant, smooth, and disarming, the music of singer-songwriter/producer Boy Golden (a.k.a. Liam Duncan, from Winnipeg) is charmingly undefinable, drawing lines from the Tulsa sound to North Carolina indie, New Jersey DIY to swampy New Orleans folk. From opening riff to swirling final notes, Best of Our Possible Lives ripples like the sun on the lake, an invitation for us to seek our own bliss. Produced by Robbie Lackritz (Feist, Bahamas, Weather Station), Best of Our Possible Lives brought Boy Golden to Lucy’s Meat Market in Los Angeles with Pino Palladino (D’Angelo), Gabe Noel (Father John Misty), Joseph Shabason (Destroyer), and Abe Rounds (Meshell Ndegeocello) alongside Church of Better Daze founding members FONTINE and Austin Parachoniak. One of Music Director Martin Anderson’s favorites of the year so far!

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd