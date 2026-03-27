Thursday @ 8pm: Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence – Havin’ a Talk

We’ve loved getting to know singer/songwriter/bassist Melissa Carper these last few years, through her solo work and collaborations with various others including the fun groups the Wonder Women of Country, and Sad Daddy. (She’ll be performing her own sets at MerleFest in April.) This time she’s introduced us to Paris, France native Theo Lawrence, who comes from a variety of musical backgrounds but has really dialed in that classic swing and country duet sound with Carper ever since the two met in Austin (Lawrence moved there in 2023.) Rounding out the lineup of great musicians here are Chris Scruggs (who plays multiple instruments and co-produced), Billy Contreras (another multi-instrumentalist best known for jazz and bluegrass fiddle), and top session drummer Matty Meyer.