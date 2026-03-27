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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday @ 8pm: Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence – Havin’ a Talk

By Alex Nudd
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM EDT

We’ve loved getting to know singer/songwriter/bassist Melissa Carper these last few years, through her solo work and collaborations with various others including the fun groups the Wonder Women of Country, and Sad Daddy. (She’ll be performing her own sets at MerleFest in April.) This time she’s introduced us to Paris, France native Theo Lawrence, who comes from a variety of musical backgrounds but has really dialed in that classic swing and country duet sound with Carper ever since the two met in Austin (Lawrence moved there in 2023.) Rounding out the lineup of great musicians here are Chris Scruggs (who plays multiple instruments and co-produced), Billy Contreras (another multi-instrumentalist best known for jazz and bluegrass fiddle), and top session drummer Matty Meyer.

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
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