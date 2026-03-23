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Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 9pm: Band of Heathens – Country Sides

By Alex Nudd
Published March 23, 2026 at 8:03 AM EDT

Ed Jurdi and Gordy Quist began making music 20 years ago. Their great blend of rock, country, and blues as Band of Heathens has attracted a loyal following since then, and this new album is another feather in their cap. “We’re in a really great space creatively after all these years,” Jurdi says. “The songs reflect both our inner world and the stories living between the lines of our lives.” “Middle age has brought a new perspective into focus,” Quist says. “The passage of time, struggle, relationships, and love have all been themes in our writing for a while, but it’s interesting how they’ve taken another twist as we’ve taken stock of the band’s 20-year journey.” The band embarks on an impressive national tour this month, which includes Carolina dates in April. Ed Jurdi will be a Guest DJ here with Martin Anderson on Monday, the 30th, at 11 am!

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd