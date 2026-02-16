Thursday at 8pm: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives — Space Junk

The best-dressed band in country music is known for specializing in various subgenres with each amazing album of theirs. This time, they took on ’60s instrumental surf and sounds inspired by Italian composer Ennio Morricone's Western soundtracks. And as expected, they aced it! "We’ve done bluegrass, gospel, and country records," Stuart said. "Our hearts just led us to this one. Space Junk turned us back into kids with our first guitars. We thought the world needed a fresh instrumental album by a pretty good band, so we composed 20 instrumentals and took them to the microphones.” Kenny Vaughan handles lead guitar, Harry Stinson is on drums, and Chris Scruggs is on bass. We understand if you, like us, missed the initial release of this despite being big fans of Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: it was initially only a vinyl-only Record Store Day release, and thus didn't receive quite the press promotion it deserved. But better late than never, and it's a reminder to keep in touch with the wonderful annual tradition of Record Store Day!