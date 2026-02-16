© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives — Space Junk

By Alex Nudd
Published February 16, 2026 at 8:29 AM EST

The best-dressed band in country music is known for specializing in various subgenres with each amazing album of theirs. This time, they took on ’60s instrumental surf and sounds inspired by Italian composer Ennio Morricone's Western soundtracks. And as expected, they aced it! "We’ve done bluegrass, gospel, and country records," Stuart said. "Our hearts just led us to this one. Space Junk turned us back into kids with our first guitars. We thought the world needed a fresh instrumental album by a pretty good band, so we composed 20 instrumentals and took them to the microphones.” Kenny Vaughan handles lead guitar, Harry Stinson is on drums, and Chris Scruggs is on bass. We understand if you, like us, missed the initial release of this despite being big fans of Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives: it was initially only a vinyl-only Record Store Day release, and thus didn't receive quite the press promotion it deserved. But better late than never, and it's a reminder to keep in touch with the wonderful annual tradition of Record Store Day!

Peak Of The Week™
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.<br/><br/><br/>After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.<br/><br/><br/>In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.<br/><br/><br/>It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.<br/><br/><br/>After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on <i>WNCW Remixed</i> and <i>ARC Overnight, </i>and as an occasional fill-in host.<br/>
See stories by Alex Nudd