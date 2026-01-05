© 2026 WNCW
Thursday at 8pm: Snocaps -- Snocaps

By Martin Anderson,
Alex Nudd
Published January 5, 2026 at 8:16 AM EST

It's the latest project from Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and her twin sister Allison Crutchfield (Swearin') and the album features MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook. Each of the four artists play a number of instruments, but the spotlight remains squarely with the two sisters, with each writing and taking lead vocals for half the songs. When they sing in harmony, you’ll notice the kind of magic that close sibling singers are able to create. One of the major topics they cover in their songwriting here is that of addiction, which their family has wrestled with over the years.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
Alex Nudd
Alex has been a fan of radio since childhood and jumped at the chance to get involved with college radio in the late 90's. He served as marketing director and program director at WAQU before taking a job with Clearchannel Broadcasting around the turn of the century.


After becoming disenchanted with commercial radio, he moved to Asheville in 2006 and soon became acquainted with WNCW as a listener, supporter, and volunteer.


In the meantime, he has operated a small home improvement business in Western North Carolina, where he enjoys life with his wife, Darlene, and Son, James, and has enjoyed public radio all the while.


It wasn't until 2023 that he knocked on the door at WNCW and said, "I would like to get in on this action." Program director, Joe Kendrick noticed that Alex has a face for radio and Alex explained that it was because he had some radio experience in decades past and it is hard to get the radio off once you really get all into it.


After hosting over 100 hours of ARC overnight, Alex signed on as a staff member, and now hosts and produces radio programs for WNCW. You can hear him on WNCW Remixed and ARC Overnight, and as an occasional fill-in host.
