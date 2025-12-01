© 2025 WNCW
Thursday at 8pm: Daniel Donato – Horizons

By Martin Anderson
Published December 1, 2025 at 8:04 AM EST

That “Cosmic Country” sound – authentic Americana/country roots mixed with the adventurous, technicolor elements of the psychedelic rock era – is right up our alley here at WNCW. Daniel Donato has built his sound and band’s name around it! Co-produced by Donato and Vance Powell (White Stripes, Chris Stapleton), his great delivery is present throughout this wonderful album. We’re so pleased he’s part of the lineup of this year’s Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, December 13th in Asheville!

Martin Anderson
