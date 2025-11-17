© 2025 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Marcus King – Darling Blue

By Martin Anderson
Published November 17, 2025 at 8:09 AM EST
Alysse Gafkjen

After last year’s Rick Rubin-produced release focusing more on the Soul side, Greenville, SC native Marcus King is returning to his Blues and Country roots, reuniting with his longtime live band for their first album since 2018’s Carolina Confessions. Kaitlin Butts, Jamey Johnson, Billy Strings, and Jesse Welles are among the guests joining them, as well. Many of the songs are love songs to his wife, but perhaps also to his hometown of Greenville, too – as well as the clarity and gratitude that comes with a commitment to sobriety.

