© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is on! Click to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Leon Russell - Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live at Lockn’)

By Martin Anderson
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT

Did you ever make it to one of the now-famous Lockn’ Festivals in Virginia, perhaps to see the TTB among others? This recording marks the first time the iconic tribute performance to this 1970 Joe Cocker album has been available anywhere since the original concert 10 years ago. It’s an audio companion to a documentary film that the band released in 2021. “There was no better act to reproduce the Joe Cocker/Leon Russell-led infamous Mad Dogs & Englishmen ensemble than the Tedeschi Trucks Band…TTB’s musical tribute captures and exudes the exhilaration and significance of an archetypal if brief moment in rock and roll history.” – Rock & Blues Muse

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson