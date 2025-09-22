Thursday at 8pm: The Wood Brothers – Puff of Smoke

“What's really fun about making a record with this band is that we actually have no idea how we're going to arrange a song, or what instruments we're going to play, when we get to a recording session,” says bassist Chris Wood, whose years as a member of Medeski, Martin and Wood primed him for the ego-stripped musical collaborations that are a hallmark of The Wood Brothers. “That's why first takes are often the best. You don't have any ideas about the song yet.” We loved hearing them live in Studio B a few Fridays back, and at the Earl Scruggs Music Festival that evening. “Creativity is a winding road, not a straight path, if you’re open to it,” says percussionist and vocalist Jano Rix. “We're not in control,” adds the band’s primary guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Oliver Wood, “and that can be good news.”