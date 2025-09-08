© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Hayes Carll – We’re Only Human

By Martin Anderson
Published September 8, 2025 at 8:18 AM EDT

Hayes crafts songs that allow us to take a good look at ourselves – the good, the bad, and even the absurd – through his character narratives and sage perspectives. On his tenth album (release date August 8th on Thirty Tigers), Carll turns the mirror back on himself for the most deeply introspective, reflective work he has created to date. "Like John Prine, Carll has a clever, concise style of communicating serious concepts, frequently through dark humor, displaying world-weary truths underneath wry lyrics." (American Songwriter).

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson