Thursday at 8pm: Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton -- Live at the Legion

As you might expect, this is some exquisite pickin’ from two of the best in the business! Recorded live on April 7, 2024, at Nashville’s American Legion Post 82, this new album features the acclaimed duo performing 20 traditional bluegrass and folk songs. They particularly highlight some favorite tunes of Doc Watson, Tony Rice, and Clarence White, but also perform covers from the likes of Bob Dylan and Blaze Foley. Jack Lawrence, who performed alongside Doc Watson for 25 years, had this to say (in a Martin Guitar online forum): “The set list, minus a tune or two, looks like a set that Doc and I might have played. Both these guys know Doc’s catalog well. Bryan was the 12-year-old I’d see at our shows with a cassette recorder and notepad. I did a Doc birthday celebration show with Billy a couple of years ago, and he told me he grew up watching Doc and me on YouTube.” The reverence these two guitarists show for the legends that came before them shows on this album. It was released digitally two or three months ago, but LPs and CDs will be available on August 1st.