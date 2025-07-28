Thursday at 8pm: North Mississippi Allstars – Still Shakin’

Here is some of Luther Dickinson’s description of this special new Allstars album: “Still Shakin’ is a celebration of our life-changing first album, Shake Hands with Shorty, which we released 25 years ago, and a love letter of appreciation to everyone who supported us and kept us in the game all these years. Touring this album cycle into 2026 will mark thirty years since we started North Mississippi Allstars, and we couldn’t resist by commemorating both of those anniversaries. Rather than focus on the old material, we decided to record new music in the spirit of our debut. …My brother Cody and I started the Allstars in 1996 as a loose collective of musicians from our North Mississippi home. We were inspired by our father, Jim Dickinson, as well as by our neighbors and musical elders: RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Otha Turner, and Fred McDowell. …We recorded Shake Hands with Shorty and many of our other albums at our family studio, Zebra Ranch, in Independence, Mississippi. For me, music is an act of communion with the elders that transcends time and space, which makes Zebra Ranch—as Jimi Hendrix would have called it— an electric church. So that’s where we had to make Still Shakin’. We had to get some of that vibe. That’s where I wrote the initial riffs that became the album’s title track. It wasn’t planned, but one morning I woke up and realized it was the 15th anniversary of our dad’s passing.”