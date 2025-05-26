© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8 pm: Turnpike Troubadours – The Price of Admission

By Martin Anderson
Published May 26, 2025 at 9:16 AM EDT

It’s the latest album from this Tahlequah, Oklahoma band, the 2nd of theirs produced by Shooter Jennings (and a bit of a stealth, surprise release!) After slowly building a loyal following around their home state’s towns, they broke up for a bit, but thankfully reformed and quickly began gaining a lot of fans beyond their Red Dirt turf. As Saving Country Music writes, “Just like every Turnpike Troubadours song, album, and era does, patient listening pays off as the depth of the lyricism slowly reveals itself, and the melodies nestle into the comfy recesses of your gray matter. The fact that a Troubadours song doesn’t always reel you in automatically is what also graces it with the gift of longevity. This is why no matter how old a Turnpike song is, in the right moment and frame of mind, it can still impart to you that first time feeling.” They’re part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival, which includes Charlotte on July 26th.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson