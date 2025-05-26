Thursday at 8 pm: Turnpike Troubadours – The Price of Admission

It’s the latest album from this Tahlequah, Oklahoma band, the 2nd of theirs produced by Shooter Jennings (and a bit of a stealth, surprise release!) After slowly building a loyal following around their home state’s towns, they broke up for a bit, but thankfully reformed and quickly began gaining a lot of fans beyond their Red Dirt turf. As Saving Country Music writes, “Just like every Turnpike Troubadours song, album, and era does, patient listening pays off as the depth of the lyricism slowly reveals itself, and the melodies nestle into the comfy recesses of your gray matter. The fact that a Troubadours song doesn’t always reel you in automatically is what also graces it with the gift of longevity. This is why no matter how old a Turnpike song is, in the right moment and frame of mind, it can still impart to you that first time feeling.” They’re part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival, which includes Charlotte on July 26th.