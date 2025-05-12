Thursday at 8pm -- Susto Stringband: Volume 1

Justin Osborne has been performing as ‘Susto’ since 2013, when he formed a collective of fellow musicians and artists in coastal Charleston, South Carolina. Now he’s fused their alt rock with the Appalachian sounds of the Holler Choir with this latest venture, by joining with Americana vocalist Clint Roberts, clawhammer banjoist Helena Rose, and upright bassist Joey Brown (now Holler Choir) among others. Lightning struck as an immediate connection and artistic chemistry captured a new sound and visualization that unfolds on Susto Stringband’s debut release from New West Records, simply titled "Susto Stringband: Volume 1." We enjoyed hosting them in Studio B for a great live session at the end of March.