Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm : Sierra Hull – A Tip Toe High Wire

By Martin Anderson
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:44 AM EDT

The follow-up to her fourth full-length album from five years ago, 25 Trips, this new one from the mandolinist, singer and songwriter is more of an independent release, though it also includes integral collaborations with the likes of Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, Aoife O’Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Ronnie Bowman, and her husband Justin Moses. Sierra herself seems to admit this one marks a significant chapter of self-realization and expression for her. “[People say,] “She’s finally coming into her own” – it’s like that every chapter! But the truth is, that’s the human story at any level. You can be coming into your own your entire life. you know? It looks different at 16, and it looks different at 20, it looks different at 25, and it looks different now in my 30s.” Four of the songs here – “Red Bird,” “Haven Hill,” “Spitfire,” “Lord, That’s a Long Way” – nod to the matriarchs of her musical family.

Peak Of The Week™
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
