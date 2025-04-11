© 2025 WNCW
Peak of the Week
Music Host Julian Booker
Peak Of The Week™

Thursday at 8pm: Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

By Martin Anderson
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT

“For an artist to get in the studio and record an entire set in just a few days on a single acoustic guitar, one might assume the music is calling with some urgency. But for Jason Isbell’s latest solo outing, Foxes in the Snow, there’s a slow and steady focus across its spare 11 tracks. It’s no salacious breakup album (though some might have been anticipating it following his 2024 divorce from longtime partner Amanda Shires), but it’s got heartbreak seeping from every pore. Still, somehow, it listens like a respite, a return to something starkly simple, reminiscent of Isbell’s foundational, 2013 breakthrough Southeastern. For Isbell, it’s always been about the songs, but without his backing band the 400 Unit, the emphasis here is very much on pristine songcraft and excellent picking.” (Maeri Ferguson, No Depression)

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
